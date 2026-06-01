Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said on Monday that the ceasefire between Iran and the United States covered “all fronts,” including Lebanon.

“The ceasefire between Iran and the US is unequivocally a ceasefire on all fronts, including in Lebanon,” he said.

The foreign minister said a violation on one front would amount to a violation of the ceasefire on all fronts.

“The US and Israel are responsible for the consequences of any violation,” Araghchi warned in a post on X.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a statement earlier in the day that he had ordered the military to strike targets belonging to Iran-backed Hezbollah in Beirut’s southern suburb of Dahiyeh.