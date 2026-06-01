Iran’s foreign ministry spokesman on Monday accused Israel and the US of ceasefire violations in the region.

“It is not only the Zionist regime that is committing ceasefire violations; the United States is also committing ceasefire violations in our region on such a wide scale,” Esmaeil Baghaei said.

He said a ceasefire in Lebanon was an inseparable part of any ceasefire or final agreement to end the war with the US.

Baghaei also said that US “aggressive action” had led Iran’s forces to strike the positions from which the attack originated.

He alleged that Washington was “constantly changing its views” and raising new or contradictory demands, making the diplomatic process take longer.

The spokesman also said Kuwait had unjustifiably detained four Iranian citizens and urged Kuwaiti authorities to clarify their status as soon as possible and provide Iran with consular access.

Kuwaiti authorities said last month that men detained after allegedly trying to enter the country by sea had admitted links to Iran's Revolutionary Guards and had been tasked with infiltrating Bubiyan Island to carry out hostile acts.