Iran’s Foreign Ministry accused the United States and Israel of repeatedly violating an April ceasefire, saying attacks on Iranian commercial shipping and Israeli strikes in Lebanon amount to breaches across all fronts.

In a statement on Monday, the ministry said the April 8 agreement had ended what it called the US and Israeli “imposed war” against the Islamic Republic “on all fronts, including Lebanon.”

It said Washington had since “repeatedly” violated the ceasefire, including through continued actions against Iran’s commercial shipping.

The ministry also accused Israel of a “flagrant” breach of the truce in Lebanon, saying Israeli attacks had violated Lebanon’s territorial integrity and sovereignty, killed and wounded several thousand Lebanese, displaced two million people, and damaged infrastructure and homes.

“A ceasefire violation on any one front constitutes a violation on all fronts,” the statement said.

The ministry said the United States bears direct responsibility both for what it described as violations against Iran and for Israel’s actions in Lebanon, despite what it called early US efforts after the ceasefire to pressure Israel to halt its attacks.

Iran has repeatedly warned about the “dangerous consequences” of ceasefire violations for regional peace and security, the statement added, saying Tehran would use “all capacities” to defend its interests wherever it deems necessary.