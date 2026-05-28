Qatar condemned Iran’s missile and drone attack on Kuwait, calling the targeting of the Persian Gulf state a “clear violation” of its sovereignty and a “flagrant violation of international law.”

Qatar’s foreign ministry also called for preventing the consequences of what it described as “unjustified attacks” and urged efforts to reduce tensions to restore regional and global security and stability.

The ministry reaffirmed Qatar’s “full solidarity” with Kuwait and backed measures to protect the country’s sovereignty and security.