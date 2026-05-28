Kuwait condemned Iranian missile and drone attacks on its territory on Thursday, calling them a dangerous escalation and a clear violation of its sovereignty.

Kuwait’s foreign ministry said the attacks threatened civilians and vital facilities and came as regional and international efforts were underway to reduce tensions.

The ministry demanded that Iran immediately and unconditionally stop the attacks and said Tehran bore full responsibility for the serious breach of international law, the UN Charter and UN Security Council Resolution 2817.

Kuwait said it reserved the full right to take all necessary measures to protect its security and defend its territory and vital facilities under Article 51 of the UN Charter.