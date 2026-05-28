Iran talks ongoing with negotiations over enrichment, Vance says
US Vice President JD Vance said on Thursday Iran and the United States are continuing negotiations over Tehran’s nuclear program, including unresolved language on uranium enrichment.
Speaking to reporters upon arrival at Joint Base Andrews, Vance said “the Iranians want a deal” and that it was “too early to know when or if” an agreement could be reached. He said both sides were “going back and forth on a couple of language points,” adding that they included “the question of enrichment.”