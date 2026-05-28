Iran’s Guards-affiliated Tasnim News Agency cited a source close to the negotiating team as saying the text of a potential memorandum of understanding between Iran and the United States has neither been finalized nor confirmed.

Reports by Western media saying the memorandum has been finalized are “not true,” Tasnim added.

The agency also said Iran has not informed the Pakistani mediator that the text has been finalized and would notify both the mediator and the public once an agreement is completed.