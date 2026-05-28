A US conservative-leaning commentary outlet on Thursday called on the Trump administration to maintain a hardline approach toward Iran and avoid concessions in any potential negotiations.

Issues & Insights published an opinion piece titled “Mr President, give the Iranian regime nothing,” arguing against sanctions relief or diplomatic compromises with Tehran.

"The president has no choice but to take a hard line as if the regime were the Nazis in 1945. The Allies then required Germany to “surrender unconditionally” the entirety of its “forces on land, sea and in the air who are at this date under German control.” Anything less would empower the depraved remnant in Tehran to start the cycle again," the piece said.