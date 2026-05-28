UK maritime advisory rates Strait of Hormuz ‘critical’, Persian Gulf ‘severe’
The UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) and the Joint Maritime Information Center (JMIC) have assessed on Thursday the threat level in the Strait of Hormuz as “critical” and the wider Persian Gulf as “severe,” according to a new advisory note.
The advisory urges vessels transiting the region to exercise extreme caution, conduct enhanced risk assessments and maintain heightened monitoring of navigation and communications systems.