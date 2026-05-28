The US Department of Justice on Thursday indicted a dual Iranian-Iraqi national on terrorism-related charges, alleging he provided material support to Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and the group Kata’ib Hezbollah.

The Justice Department said Mohammad Baqer Saad Dawood Al-Saadi was charged in an eight-count indictment that includes conspiracy to provide material support to foreign terrorist organizations and involvement in attempted attacks in Europe and the United States.

Prosecutors in the Southern District of New York allege Al-Saadi operated as an operative of both the IRGC and Kata’ib Hezbollah and was involved in nearly 20 attacks or attempted attacks across Europe, as well as planning activity targeting the United States.

Al-Saadi been detained and brought to the United States for prosecution, according to the Justice Department.