Revolutionary Guards forces killed two Kurdish brothers after surrounding their hideout in western Iran and opening fire without warning, Hengaw rights group said on Thursday.

Meisam and Mojtaba Veisi were killed in Qaleh Kahoush village in Dalahu county, Kermanshah province, Hengaw said.

“The armed agents opened fire on the residential house from four sides without any prior warning,” Hengaw said, adding the brothers died at the scene.

The group said the two had been living in hiding since nationwide protests in January 2026. It identified them as Kurdish cultural activists and followers of the Yarsan faith.