Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said on Wednesday that he had spoken by phone with the leaders of Iraq, Oman, Qatar, Turkey, Tajikistan, Egypt, Kyrgyzstan and Azerbaijan to mark Eid al-Adha.

Pezeshkian said he hoped Muslims would grow closer and that cooperation would expand in all areas.

He also called for what he described as “comprehensive support for one another in the face of threats.”