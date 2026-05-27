A member of Iran parliament’s national security committee said on Wednesday that Tehran should make maximum use of the Strait of Hormuz because the world depends on the strategic waterway.
“The Strait of Hormuz is an important economic strait that the world needs, and today this strait is in the hands of the Islamic Republic,” Amir Hayat-Moghadam said.
The former IRGC commander added that Hormuz had become an important achievement for Iran and called for changing the legal regime governing the strait.
“The Strait of Hormuz is now considered an important achievement for us, and we must make maximum use of this geopolitical position,” he said.