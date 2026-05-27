Ten Indian sailors detained in Iran after their oil tanker was intercepted near Jask Port in July 2025 have been released, India’s shipping authorities said.

India's Directorate General of Shipping said the sailors, who were aboard the MV Harbour Phoenix, had been imprisoned in Iran after the vessel’s interception.

"The Directorate General of Shipping reiterates its unwavering commitment towards the welfare, safety, and protection of Indian seafarers worldwide. Necessary arrangements are being coordinated for the earliest return of the crew members to India," it added.