A political deputy commander in the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Navy said on Tuesday the United States is in a position of “begging” for an agreement with Iran because of the impact of regional developments and energy prices on Western economies, according to official media.

Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps official Mohammad Akbarzadeh said the United States and Europe remain vulnerable to fuel price fluctuations and instability in the region, describing this as leverage for Iran.

"Iran’s missile capabilities and the continued closure of the Strait of Hormuz demonstrated the country’s deterrence power and Iranian armed forces were fully prepared to respond to any future attack," he said.

Akbarzadeh added the United States and Israel placed war as a “last option,” and said any military action against Iran would result in failure and humiliation for Washington.