US President Donald Trump has been consistent in his objectives on Iran and is taking “concrete actions” to prevent Tehran from obtaining a nuclear weapon, State Department Spokesperson Tommy Pigott said.

“It is President Trump who is taking concrete actions to keep the Iranian regime from obtaining a nuclear weapon,” he told Newsmax.

He said Trump had also strengthened US alliances and partnerships in the Persian Gulf and advanced regional peace through the Abraham Accords.

“It is President Trump's results that are speaking for itself, the consistency of his message and his mission to make America stronger, make sure American leadership is back and delivering results,” he added.