New Zealand Foreign Minister Winston Peters said on Wednesday that he had spoken with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, who briefed him on Tehran’s view of talks between Iran and the United States.

Peters said he told Araghchi that New Zealand wanted an urgent end to the conflict and welcomed reports of serious talks between Tehran and Washington.

He said any lasting peace required a negotiated solution, compliance with international law and unimpeded freedom of navigation through the Strait of Hormuz.