Iran demands access to $12B in Qatar funds as precondition for US MoU
Iranian negotiators are demanding the immediate release of $12 billion in frozen assets held in Qatar as a precondition for advancing talks with the United States, an informed source with direct knowledge of the negotiations told Iran International.
Iranian negotiators are demanding the immediate release of $12 billion in frozen assets held in Qatar as a precondition for advancing talks with the United States, an informed source with direct knowledge of the negotiations told Iran International.
According to the source, the release of these specific funds in Qatar is a strict precondition for the initial Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) stage.
Tehran has insisted that actual, guaranteed access to this $12 billion must be granted during this first phase before any preliminary diplomatic understanding can move forward, the source said.
The source emphasized that this $12 billion represents only the immediate tranche required to initiate the diplomatic roadmap, and is not the only capital Iran is claiming.
Tehran's broader negotiating position is that all of its frozen assets globally must be unfrozen and fully released as part of any eventual comprehensive agreement, according to the source.
Earlier in the day, IRGC-linked Tasnim News reported that differences between Iran and the United States over one or two clauses of a possible memorandum of understanding remained unresolved.
Tasnim also reported on Sunday that Iran has insisted any initial memorandum of understanding with the United States should include the release of at least part of its frozen assets in the first step.
The report said Tehran had stressed that the released funds must be accessible to Iran.
It added that Washington had sought in recent weeks to link the release of the assets to a possible final nuclear agreement.
Iran wants part of the funds released at the start of any MOU and a mechanism set for releasing the rest during negotiations, according to the report.
Later in the day, Tasnim said US obstruction of some clauses in a potential agreement with Iran, including the release of Tehran’s blocked assets, was still continuing.
Accordingly, there is still a possibility that the agreement could be canceled, Tasnim's report added.
In April, Reuters reported that Washington had agreed to release $6 billion in frozen Iranian assets held in Qatar and other banks. The funds, linked to Iranian oil sales to South Korea, were moved to Qatari accounts under a 2023 prisoner swap but remained restricted to humanitarian use under US oversight, according to the report.
A family-run financial network accused of laundering money for Iran’s Revolutionary Guards has been operating from London and moving funds through shell companies in China and the UAE, according to sanctions records and leaked documents reviewed by Iran International.
On May 11, the British government sanctioned four members of the Zaringhalam family for links to individuals whose activities contribute to instability in the United Kingdom. At least three of them are believed to reside in London.
One of the sanctioned individuals is Farhad Zaringhalam, 44, a specialist in wireless communications and financial technology who earned both his bachelor’s degree and PhD in electronics from King’s College London.
A former Nokia employee who holds British citizenship, he serves on the board of Pergas Petro Trade Group in Iran and manages a company in Singapore. An address registered under his name belongs to a company in Dubai’s Sama Tower, both of which have been sanctioned by the United States for laundering money for the IRGC.
Farhad did not respond to Iran International’s requests for comment but told the Daily Mail he would challenge the British government’s decision.
The wider Zaringhalam family has long been linked to sanctions evasion and financial networks serving the Islamic Republic.
Nasser Zaringhalam, 66, owns Berelian Exchange. Three years ago, Iran International published exclusive footage of conversations inside his exchange office in which he explicitly referred to circumventing sanctions.
In June 2025, the US Treasury Department sanctioned both Nasser and his exchange house for involvement in terrorism financing.
Documents published by WikiIran show that Nasser and his exchange office registered at least 37 shell companies in the UAE and China and maintained more than 140 bank accounts there to evade sanctions.
One document shows him asking Zagros Petrochemical Company to transfer €3 million to Fanzhian International, a shell company in China. The transaction was processed through Zhishank Bank.
The principal shareholder of Zagros Petrochemical Company is Parsian Oil and Gas Group, which belongs to Ghadir Investment Company, the holding company of the Armed Forces Social Security Organization.
The CEO of Parsian Oil and Gas Group is IRGC Brigadier General Ahmad Vahidi Dastjerdi, a former deputy defense minister.
Another leaked document reviewed by Iran International indicates that Nasser Zaringhalam laundered money for Shiraz Petrochemical Company through Moderate General Trading, his UAE-based exchange house, which is also under US sanctions. The principal shareholder of Shiraz Petrochemical is likewise the Armed Forces Social Security Organization.
A separate document shows more than €890,000 transferred through a shell company into a bank account in China before the funds were moved onward to Germany.
According to available records, Nasser Zaringhalam holds citizenship from Saint Kitts and owns a house in Finchley, a district in North London with a large Iranian population.
Britain has also sanctioned Nasser’s son, Pouria Zaringhalam, 29, who holds both British and Saint Kitts citizenship. According to municipal registration records, he has lived in properties in Finchley and Canary Wharf in recent years. In Iran, he serves on the board of Mehr Shabestan Mazandaran Company. British authorities have confirmed he resides in London.
Another sanctioned family member, Mansour Zaringhalam, 63, owns Mansour Zaringhalam & Partners Company, also known as GCM Exchange. The United States sanctioned him and his exchange office last year for financing the IRGC.
One leaked document shows Mansour delivering funds belonging to Persian Gulf Petrochemical Industries Company in cash after laundering the money and transferring it back to Iran.
Persian Gulf Petrochemical Industries Company, Iran’s second-largest company by revenue, has been sanctioned for financing the IRGC Quds Force and is a major economic arm linked to the IRGC’s Khatam al-Anbiya Construction Headquarters.
In a contract reviewed by Iran International, Mansour committed himself to creating “a suitable financial structure” for transferring money and receiving foreign currency payments. Another clause stated that he would reduce transfer risks by establishing such a network “while observing security principles.”
Britain also sanctioned Fazlollah Zaringhalam, 74, brother of Nasser and Mansour. Fazlollah, who also holds British citizenship, owns Zaringhalam & Partners Exchange and resides in London, according to the British Treasury.
Eight years ago, one of Fazlollah’s sons, Farshad, who owned an exchange office in Tehran, was sentenced to ten years in prison for disrupting Iran’s foreign exchange system. Another son, Behzad, owns an exchange office in Tehran’s Saadat Abad district.
In Tehran, however, the network’s operations appear to be coordinated in part by Mitra Zaringhalam, sister of the Zaringhalam brothers. The 53-year-old owns Zarin Tehran Investment Company. Both she and her company have been sanctioned by the United States for financing terrorism.
The sanctions come amid heightened scrutiny of Iranian-linked activity in Britain following a string of incidents in North London targeting Jewish sites and media organizations opposed to the Islamic Republic.
The group Harakat Ashab al-Yamin al-Islamiya, which is close to the Iranian government, has claimed responsibility on social media for some of the attacks.
Security forces in Najafabad, a major city in Isfahan province in central Iran, implemented deliberate power outages on January 8 and 9 to facilitate a lethal crackdown on protesters.
According to accounts received by Iran International, the use of gunfire under the cover of darkness resulted in dozens of fatalities during these two nights.
These events were part of the January Massacre, a nationwide suppression of anti-establishment protests that led to thousands of deaths across Iran.
Amirhossein Zeinali, a 26-year-old conscripted soldier, was one of the first victims identified from the evening of January 8.
Zeinali had only recently begun his mandatory military service when he was shot by security forces in front of Police Station 12.
According to local witnesses, he was not participating in the demonstrations but was targeted by direct gunfire while he was attempting to help a woman who had been wounded by earlier shots.
Amirhossein Khodadadi, 27, was also killed during the darkness of the January 8 crackdown.
Khodadadi was a cafe staff who, along with his fiancée, had been working long hours to save money for their dream of opening an independent business.
Following his death, government authorities withheld his body for a full week, only releasing it to his family after significant pressure.
Omid Ghasemi Nafchi, 37, died after being struck by a military-grade bullet to the heart during the protests in Najafabad.
A father of two children, aged five and ten, his body was eventually transported to the city of Shahrekord for interment following the fatal shooting.
Mahmoud Maleki, a 38-year-old truck driver, was killed by a direct shot to his side.
His grave in Najafabad bears the inscription "Bahar's Dear Father" (Baba Jan-e Bahar). This refers to his young daughter, who, according to family sources, fulfilled her goal of reading aloud to him by reciting at his graveside after his death.
Vahid Shahrashoub was killed the following morning, January 9, in the vicinity of the Najafabad cemetery.
Shahrashoub, a local vendor, witnessed security forces using municipal waste management trucks to transport the remains of those killed during the previous night's operations, according to sources familiar with the matter.
After he vocally protested the use of these vehicles, security agents shot him in the head and placed his body into the same waste truck.
The operational approach in Najafabad – coordinating utility blackouts with armed intervention and using non-standard vehicles for transporting remains – mirrors reporting from other protest hubs during the January Massacre.
These methods were utilized by security forces to obscure the scale of the casualties and minimize the documentation of violence during the peak of the demonstrations.
Parham Mehrabi, 18, was killed by direct fire from security forces in Mashhad on January 8, 2026, while standing alongside his father, sources familiar with the matter told Iran International.
His death occurred during the January Massacre, a nationwide crackdown on anti-establishment protests that resulted in the deaths of thousands of people across Iran.
Witnessing the shooting from just a few meters away, Parham's father immediately retrieved his son’s body.
To prevent security forces from seizing the remains — a frequent occurrence during the crackdown — the father carried the teenager in his arms for hundreds of meters through the protest zone to reach his vehicle, eventually transporting him directly to the family home.
Security forces demand 'rioter' narrative for burial
The day after the killing, security officials refused to grant burial permits unless the family agreed to their terms.
According to sources familiar with the matter, officials coerced the father into signing a written commitment saying his son had been killed by "rioters" rather than state forces.
Authorities threatened to withhold the body indefinitely if the family did not comply with the official narrative.
Conscience over safety
Family and friends remember Parham as a kind and soft-spoken teenager who was deeply devoted to his parents.
His family said that on the night of the protest, his father had tried to convince him to stay home, promising to buy him a PlayStation 5 if he avoided the streets.
In an exchange that has since defined his legacy, Parham replied: "If I don't go, what am I supposed to do with my conscience?"