Iranian government spokesperson Fatemeh Mohajerani said Iran had stopped its enemies behind the country’s borders and secured its independence despite what she called aggression by the strongest military force in history, Mehr News Agency reported.

In a note defending President Masoud Pezeshkian’s “national unity” strategy, Mohajerani said the government had taken office at a critical moment after the death of Ebrahim Raisi and as tensions in West Asia were reaching a boiling point.

She said Iran had drawn on its military, logistical, economic,administrative and social capacity to withstand two wars – one in June and the more recent conflict that began in February.

She said Pezeshkian’s government had tried to avoid unnecessary political disputes, defend public rights, including women’s rights, and improve cooperation between branches of government.

“The government and the president will not take a step back from the path of national unity,” she wrote, adding that ignoring the government’s role in Iran’s wartime resilience would be unfair.