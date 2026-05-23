Iran’s Defense Ministry spokesperson Reza Talaei-Nik said President Donald Trump had “no choice” but to accept Tehran’s demands and recognize what he called Iran’s rights, warning that refusal would bring further costs.

“Trump has no choice but to accept the demands of the Iranian people and recognize our country’s rights,” Talaei-Nik said.

He said meeting Iran’s demands in both war and diplomacy was the only way out for what he called the “American-Zionist enemy” in the conflict.

“If the enemy does not submit to the rightful demands of the Iranian people, it will impose more costs and further consecutive defeats on Trump and the Zionist enemy,” he said.

He added that Trump’s “disregard” for US national interests, his alignment with Israel and what he called arrogant behavior would push the United States deeper into the “quagmire of war.”