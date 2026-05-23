The United States and Israel are debating whether removing Mojtaba Khamenei would destabilize the Islamic Republic or risk producing a more radical power structure and a fragile nuclear deal similar to the 2015 agreement, Israel Hayom reported.

The Israeli newspaper said the question had become a new point of discussion in political and security circles after the killing of Ali Khamenei, with officials weighing whether Mojtaba Khamenei’s survival provides a degree of manageable stability or whether his removal could weaken the system further.

The report described Mojtaba Khamenei as weak, wounded and lacking full authority, while saying Iran’s ruling structure still has a command system and can project continuity as long as a member of the Khamenei family remains at the top.

Israel Hayom said some officials believe removing him could trigger a succession crisis and create space for a more pragmatic faction to reach a deal with the West.

Others, the report said, warn there may be no real moderates ready to take power and that such a move could instead produce a more radical structure or another time-limited nuclear agreement viewed by Israel as insufficient.