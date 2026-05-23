US President Donald Trump said on Saturday he would decide by Sunday whether to resume the war with Iran after reviewing Tehran’s latest proposal with his negotiators, Axios reported citing an interview with the president.

Trump said it was a “solid 50/50” whether the sides could reach an agreement or “blow them to kingdom come.”

“I think one of two things will happen: either I hit them harder than they have ever been hit, or we are going to sign a deal that is good,” he told Axios.

He also dismissed suggestions that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was concerned he might accept an unfavorable deal, saying Netanyahu was not “worried.”