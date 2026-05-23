Iran says excessive US demands push NPT into free fall
Iran’s UN mission in New York on Friday accused the United States and its allies of blocking the outcome of the latest Nuclear Non‑Proliferation Treaty Review Conference, saying the gathering failed for the third time in a row.
“US Excessive Demands Push the NPT into Free Fall. The NPT Review Conference failed for the third consecutive time due to obstructionism by the United States and its allies. Iran’s warning: Without nuclear disarmament, no future can be envisaged for the NPT,” it posted on X.