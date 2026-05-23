Ivanka Trump was targeted for assassination by an "Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps‑linked terrorist" in a plot to avenge the 2020 US drone strike that killed Qassem Soleimani, The New York Post reported on Friday, citing intelligence sources.

The Iraqi national, Mohammad Bagher Saad Dawood Al‑Saadi, allegedly pledged to kill Ivanka, had a blueprint of her Florida home, and posted online threats warning that “neither your palaces nor the Secret Service will protect you.”

Al‑Saadi, described as a high‑ranking figure in Iraq‑Iran terror circles, was arrested in Turkey on May 15 and extradited to the US, where he faces charges connected to 18 attacks and attempted attacks in Europe and the United States, including attacks on US and Jewish targets in Amsterdam, London, Toronto, and Belgium, the report said.