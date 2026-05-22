Over recent months, hardline clerics, parliamentarians, military figures and diplomats have all adopted a similar tone in speeches, television appearances and social media posts: projecting strength through intimidation.

Pro-government religious speakers have threatened domestic critics during large religious gatherings.

Mahmoud Nabavian, a senior lawmaker on parliament’s national security committee, warned Persian Gulf Arab rulers that “none of their palaces would remain intact” in the event of conflict.

Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has spoken on social media of a “long and painful response” to Iran’s adversaries, while foreign ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei has adopted similarly confrontational language in diplomatic briefings.

Judiciary chief Gholamhossein Mohseni Ejei has also framed Iran as unwilling to bow to outside pressure, while former Revolutionary Guards commander Hossein Kanaani Moghaddam openly described aggressive rhetoric as a method of confronting enemies.

The increasingly coordinated language across state institutions reflects what analysts describe as a deliberate political strategy rather than isolated remarks.

Religious tradition behind the rhetoric

The approach is rooted in a concept drawn from Islamic tradition that emphasizes victory through fear and intimidation.

The idea has historical and religious significance in parts of the Islamic Republic's revolutionary ideology and was widely used during the Iran-Iraq war in the 1980s.

At that time, religious singers and propagandists used emotional chants and battlefield slogans to encourage Iranian fighters and intimidate opponents.

Those performances were largely limited to military fronts and ideological ceremonies.

The same style has now spread into nearly every branch of the Iranian state.

Diplomats increasingly use the language of confrontation rather than negotiation. Members of parliament issue military-style warnings instead of focusing on legislation and economic policy. Judicial officials speak in ideological slogans rather than legal terms.

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Even Iran’s negotiating teams often use the same tone heard in hardline religious gatherings, blurring the line between diplomacy, domestic propaganda and military messaging.

Pressure at home and abroad

The shift reflects the Islamic Republic’s weakening position rather than growing confidence.

Iran continues to face severe economic difficulties, including soaring inflation, unemployment, currency depreciation and repeated public protests.

The government has also struggled to ease international isolation or achieve major diplomatic breakthroughs despite years of regional confrontation.

Therefore, the aggressive rhetoric has become one of the few remaining ways for the leadership to project authority both domestically and internationally.

The strategy appears aimed at two audiences simultaneously: foreign rivals, who are warned of military escalation, and the Iranian public, where activists, journalists and critics continue to face arrests, interrogations and pressure from security agencies.

But the tactic may also carry political costs. Constant threats can eventually signal weakness and anxiety rather than power, particularly to a population already frustrated by economic hardship and political restrictions.

For many Iranians dealing with inflation, internet disruptions and declining living standards, the increasingly dramatic language from officials has become less a source of fear than a sign of a leadership struggling to maintain control.