Twenty Iranian sailors who were aboard a vessel seized by the United States off Singapore have returned home after diplomatic efforts involving Iran, Pakistan and Singapore, Iran’s state news agency IRNA reported on Thursday.

Iran’s ambassador to Pakistan thanked Islamabad for what he called humanitarian efforts to secure the release of the sailors, who he said had been in poor conditions after their ship was seized in Singapore waters.

He said the sailors were transferred from Singapore to Islamabad after diplomatic efforts and returned to Iran hours later.