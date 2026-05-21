UK Foreign Office cuts hit Iran war response team - Bloomberg
Britain’s Foreign Office is set to halve the size of its team handling the fallout from the Iran war as part of severe job cuts, Bloomberg reported on Thursday.
The team was formed at the start of the conflict and worked from a crisis bunker at the Foreign Office’s London headquarters, helping support and evacuate British nationals in the region, according to the report.
The downsizing is being overseen by Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper as the UK deals with two major wars, it added.