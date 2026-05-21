Iran has restarted some drone production during the ceasefire, a sign it is rapidly rebuilding military capabilities damaged by US-Israeli strikes, CNN reported on Thursday, citing sources familiar with US intelligence assessments.

Four sources said that US intelligence indicates Iran’s military is rebuilding much faster than initially estimated.

Some US intelligence estimates indicate Iran could fully restore its drone attack capability in as soon as six months, a US official was quoted as saying.

“The Iranians have exceeded all timelines the IC had for reconstitution,” the official said.

Chief Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell told CNN in a statement that “America’s military is the most powerful in the world and has everything it needs to execute at the time and place of the President’s choosing.”

“We have executed multiple successful operations across combatant commands while ensuring the US military possesses a deep arsenal of capabilities to protect our people and our interests,” Parnell added.