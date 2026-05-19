The US State Department’s Rewards for Justice program on Tuesday said it is offering up to $15 million for information on Iran’s Revolutionary Guards financial network.

“The IRGC uses numerous financial mechanisms to fund its activities, including cryptocurrency accounts, custodians, and front companies,” a notice posted the program's X account said.

“If you have information on the IRGC’s financial network, send it to us via Signal or our Tor-based tip line,” it added.

Those providing information “may be eligible for a reward and potential relocation,” according to the notice.