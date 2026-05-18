A health ministry public relations official said on Monday that Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei was taken to hospital following the US-Israeli attack and treated for several wounds requiring stitches, including to his leg.

The official said Khamenei did not suffer injuries causing disfigurement or loss of limb.

The remarks appeared to push back on earlier reports that Khamenei Jr sustained serious injuries during US-Israeli strikes on February 28 that killed his father, including wounds requiring multiple surgeries and a prosthetic leg.

Mojtaba Khamenei has not appeared in public since he was announced as new leader, fueling speculation about his condition.