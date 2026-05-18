Iran demands sanctions relief in any deal, says deputy FM
Iran’s deputy foreign minister told parliament’s national security committee that any future agreement with Washington must include an end to fighting across multiple fronts, including Lebanon, the withdrawal of US forces from areas around Iran, the lifting of maritime restrictions and sanctions, and the release of Iranian assets.
Committee spokesman Ebrahim Rezaei quoted Kazem Gharibabadi as also saying Tehran “never requested negotiations with the United States” during the war.