German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said on Monday that Iran must open the Strait of Hormuz without restrictions.
“Iran must enter serious negotiations with the United States, stop threatening its neighbors and open the Strait of Hormuz without restrictions,” Merz said in a post on X.
He also condemned renewed Iranian airstrikes against the United Arab Emirates and other countries, saying attacks on nuclear facilities threatened people across the region.
“There must be no further escalation of violence,” Merz said.
Europol said on Monday that 14,200 posts and links tied to Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards (IRGC) had been targeted in a coordinated operation against online terrorist material.
The operation, led by Europol’s EU Internet Referral Unit, involved 19 countries and focused on content used to spread propaganda, recruit supporters and raise funds.
The material, Europol said, appeared across social media, streaming services, blogs and websites in several languages, including Persian, English, Arabic, French and Spanish.
The content, it said, included AI-generated videos glorifying the IRGC, political messaging, calls for revenge over Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and material linked to allied groups including Hezbollah, Houthis, Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad.
Europol said the IRGC’s main X account, which had more than 150,000 followers, was withheld in the EU, while thousands of other links had been removed or were under review.
Investigators also identified cryptocurrency transactions used to support online operations, Europol said.
Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said on Monday that Iranians should expect inflation, shortages and economic hardship because the country is at war and facing mounting pressure on its energy infrastructure and oil exports.
“We will definitely have inflation,” Pezeshkian said at a gathering of public relations officials from state institutions.
“We are fighting and we must accept the hardship that comes with it.”
Some critics questioned why prices continued to rise, Pezeshkian said, but argued that economic pain was unavoidable under the current circumstances.
They want to have their cake and eat it too, he said, using a Persian idiom.
The war between the United States, Israel and Iran began with coordinated US-Israeli strikes on Iranian military, nuclear and government targets on February 28. Iran launched missile and drone attacks targeting Israel, the US allies in the region and their infrastructure, while tensions around the Strait of Hormuz disrupted global energy market.
Although direct fighting has eased amid ceasefire and mediation efforts, tensions remain high as disputes over Iran’s nuclear program, sanctions, regional influence and maritime security continue without a lasting diplomatic breakthrough.
The president also opened his remarks with an unusual comment hinting at a lack of control over his own movements and schedule.
“I myself did not know where they were taking me. Suddenly they brought me here,” Pezeshkian said.
Damage and shortages acknowledged
Iran, Pezeshkian said, had suffered serious economic and infrastructure damage and could not pretend conditions were normal.
“It is not the case that we have not been harmed,” he said. “We must take on a wartime condition.”
Attacks, he said, had damaged around 230 million cubic meters of gas infrastructure as well as power plants, petrochemical facilities and major industrial sites, including Iran’s largest steel producer.
“We cannot say the enemy is collapsing and we are flourishing,” he said. “They have problems and we have problems too.”
The president said the public need to lower expectations and reduce consumption in order to withstand the situation.
Oil exports and fuel production under pressure
Pezeshkian also acknowledged growing difficulties in exporting Iranian oil and securing revenues under sanctions and regional pressure.
“They blocked the way and we are not exporting oil either,” he said. “We cannot export oil easily.”
Tax collection, he added, had become increasingly difficult because businesses and trade sectors were under economic strain.
Pezeshkian warned that fuel shortages and inflation would worsen without tighter management of energy consumption, saying gasoline production had fallen after damage to production facilities.
“Our gasoline production capacity has fallen. They hit it,” he said.
According to Pezeshkian, Iran currently produces around 100 million liters of gasoline per day while domestic demand has reached roughly 150 million liters daily.
“Do we even have the dollars to import gasoline and burn it?” he said.
The president called for stricter management of water, electricity, gas and gasoline consumption, saying economic problems, unemployment and inflation would deepen without conservation measures.
Pezeshkian defends negotiations with US
Pezeshkian also defended his government’s pursuit of negotiations with the United States, rejecting calls from opponents of diplomacy.
“It is not logical to say we should not negotiate,” he said. “If we do not hold talks, what should we do? Fight until the end?”
“No decision moves forward without consultation,” he said. “Without public participation, nothing will succeed.”
Iran’s internet blackout reached its 80th day on Monday and passed 1,896 hours, internet monitor NetBlocks said as content in favor of the Islamic Republic spread widely across social media.
“Pro-regime content floods social media, as Iranians seeking to get pro/whitelist access say they are being asked to meet a quota of daily propaganda posts, policed by AI," it said in a post on X.
Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said on Monday that Tehran should pursue dialogue “with dignity,” rejecting slogans against negotiations with the US.
“If you do not talk, do you want to fight forever?” Pezeshkian said at a gathering of government public relations officials.
Pezeshkian also called for honest messaging to the public, saying it was wrong to claim that the enemy was collapsing while Iran was flourishing.
“They have problems, and we have problems too,” he said.
He warned that Iran’s high energy consumption could create problems in summer and winter, saying the country produced 100 million liters of gasoline a day while needing 150 million liters.
“Some people stand up and ask why we have inflation. It starts with these voices,” Pezeshkian said. “We are fighting, and we must accept its hardship.”
He said Iran had to work for its goals and could not have everything at once.
The Iranian president also said he had not known where he was heading when he took office, adding: “They suddenly brought me here.”
US President Donald Trump said Iran was eager to reach a deal but accused Tehran of shifting the terms after agreements were discussed, according to an interview with Fortune.
“They scream all the time,” Trump said. “I can tell you one thing—they’re dying to sign [a deal]. But they make a deal, and then they send you a paper that has no relationship to the deal you made. I say, ‘Are you people crazy?’ ”
He also said economic figures, including interest rates, could not be fully assessed until the conflict ended, saying: “You can’t really look at the figures until the war is over.”