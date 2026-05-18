Iran military commander warns US against ‘strategic miscalculation’
The commander of Iran’s Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters, Major General Ali Abdollahi, warned on Monday the United States and its allies against what he described as “strategic miscalculation,” saying Iran’s armed forces are fully prepared to respond to any renewed aggression.
“Iran’s military forces are more prepared and stronger than before, and are ‘with hands on the trigger,’” official media cited Abdollahi as saying. “Any further miscalculation would be met with a response far beyond previous conflicts.”