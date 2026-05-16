The US State Department on Friday praised the arrest of an Iraqi man accused of plotting attacks against Americans and Jewish institutions.

Mohammad Baqer Saad Dawood Al-Saadi was brought to New York to face federal terrorism charges following what the FBI described as a major international operation.

According to US authorities, Al-Saadi orchestrated nearly 20 terrorist attacks across Europe and also plotted attacks on Jewish institutions in the United States.

In a statement, the State Department said President Donald Trump had “pledged that anyone who hurts Americans, or is planning to hurt Americans, will be found and held accountable.”