Russia’s envoy to international organizations in Vienna, Mikhail Ulyanov, criticized comments by President Donald Trump suggesting that a 20-year halt to Iran’s nuclear activity could be sufficient.

Ulyanov was reacting to a video clip circulating online in which Trump appeared to say that stopping Iran’s nuclear activity for two decades “may be enough.”

“Why 20 years and not 15 or 25?” Ulyanov wrote on X. “The US position is not substantiated at all. It is guided exclusively by ideological considerations.”

“If such an approach is digestible to the US, let it be,” he added. “But, please, do not complain in case of fruitless actions.”