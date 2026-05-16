Lebanon accused Iran at UN of abusing diplomatic immunity - Fox News
Lebanon filed a sharply worded complaint with the United Nations accusing Iran of abusing diplomatic immunity by refusing to recall its ambassador after Beirut allegedly demanded his expulsion, according to a report by Fox News.
The report, citing a letter from late April that recently surfaced, said Lebanese authorities also accused Iran of failing to halt alleged terrorist activities on Lebanese soil.
Fox News described the move as potentially unprecedented for Lebanon.