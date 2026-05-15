Iran’s mission to the United Nations accused Washington on Friday of attempting to manufacture the appearance of broad international backing for its actions through a US-backed draft resolution on the Strait of Hormuz.

In a sharply worded statement, the mission said the United States was exploiting the number of co-sponsors attached to the resolution to create a “false image” of international support for what it described as unlawful actions against Iran.

“Should the U.S. trigger any new escalation, all co-sponsoring States will share international responsibility alongside Washington for the consequences,” it said.

“No political excuse or diplomatic cover can absolve them of responsibility for facilitating, enabling, and legitimizing U.S. aggression.”