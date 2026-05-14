President Donald Trump is not expected to take any dramatic steps on Iran during his trip to China but he could make his next move immediately afterward, Axios reported, citing US officials.

One option is resuming “Project Freedom,” with the US Navy attempting to break the shipping bottleneck in the Strait of Hormuz, the report cited US officials as saying.

Another option is launching a new bombing campaign focused on Iranian infrastructure, which Trump has repeatedly threatened, the report added.

Israel will be on high alert this weekend in case Trump decides to resume the war, the report cited Israeli officials as saying.

Any such operation would take place in coordination with the Israeli military, the report added, citing the officials.