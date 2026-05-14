“If war breaks out and ‌Bahrain once again makes US bases available for attacks against us, we will strike them so hard that they will forget their name,” Iranian MP and former foreign minister Manouchehr Mottaki warned.

He also accused Bahrain of pushing anti-Iran measures after US and Israeli strikes, saying Manama had backed a Security Council resolution against Tehran “instead of expressing sympathy with us over the killing of Ali Khamenei.”

Mottaki said Bahrain had also tried to pass an anti-Iran resolution at the Inter-Parliamentary Union meeting in Istanbul last month, but Tehran had blocked a vote on it through “diplomatic prudence” and support from some countries.