The FBI said on Thursday it was offering a $200,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and prosecution of Monica Witt, a former US counterintelligence agent charged with espionage for Iran.

Witt, a former US Air Force intelligence specialist and special agent, was indicted in 2019 on charges including transmitting national defense information to Iran, the FBI said.

The FBI said Witt defected to Iran in 2013 and allegedly provided information that put classified US programs, personnel and their families at risk.

“Monica Witt allegedly betrayed her oath to the Constitution more than a decade ago by defecting to Iran and providing the Iranian regime National Defense Information,” Daniel Wierzbicki, special agent in charge of the FBI Washington Field Office’s Counterintelligence and Cyber Division, said in a statement.