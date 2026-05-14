US offers $15 million reward for tips on IRGC financial network
US State Department’s Rewards for Justice program published an advertisement offering up to $15 million for information on financial networks linked to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, targeting senior staff of Kimia Part Sivan Company (KIPAS), described as a drone-production arm of the IRGC’s Quds Force.
In a post on X, the program urged the public to “help us put a dent in the IRGC’s revenue stream” by sending tips on individuals managing the drone manufacturer. The ad said informants could be eligible for financial rewards and relocation assistance.