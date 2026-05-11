US House Representative Brian Mast said Iran was already on “life support” economically and had no choice but to come to the negotiating table, citing pressure from US President Donald Trump and damage to Tehran’s military capabilities.

The Republican representative and foreign affairs committee chairman told Fox News that the US had already “degraded their missile systems, their proxy programs, their nuclear capabilities, and their drone programs.”

“We can never trust them because that's something that has been totally eroded for the last 47 years,” he added.