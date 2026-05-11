Guardian Australia reported that Ghalibaf and his son had links to a research center at the University of Melbourne and that rental income from at least one Australian investment property was collected by his son, Eshagh Ghalibaf.
The report also said Eshagh Ghalibaf secured long-term Australian residency despite Canada twice rejecting his visa applications over concerns related to the Iranian regime.
The revelations are likely to raise questions about Australia’s handling of sanctions involving current and former IRGC-linked figures and their families.
Ghalibaf, a former Revolutionary Guards air force commander and police chief, has never been sanctioned by Australia, unlike in Canada.
Al Jazeera cites an Iranian official as saying Iran's response to the latest US proposal was “realistic and positive,” describing the reply as focused on ending the regional war and resolving disputes with Washington.
Speaking on condition of anonymity, the official said Tehran’s response includes negotiations over the Strait of Hormuz, Iran’s nuclear program and the complete lifting of sanctions.
According to the official, the proposal also emphasizes the need for a “clear and guaranteed mechanism” for removing all sanctions and demands international guarantees for the implementation of any future agreement with the United States.
The official added that the response was based on Iran’s “supreme interests” and consultations with regional countries.
US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth pushed back against claims by Democratic Senator Mark Kelly that the war on Iran has significantly drained US munitions stockpiles.
Responding to Kelly’s CBS interview, Hegseth accused the retired Navy captain of publicly discussing classified information.
“‘Captain’ Mark Kelly strikes again,” Hegseth wrote on X. “Now he’s blabbing on TV (falsely and dumbly) about a CLASSIFIED Pentagon briefing he received.”
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Sunday it was possible Iran’s leadership could eventually be toppled, though he stopped short of predicting such an outcome
“Is it possible? Yes. Is it guaranteed? No,” Netanyahu said in an interview with CBS’s 60 Minutes aired Sunday.
His remarks came as US President Donald Trump dismissed Iran’s latest response to a US proposal as “totally unacceptable,” while Iranian state media said Tehran rejected what it described as Washington’s “excessive demands.”
The dispute appears to center on two of the war’s most contentious issues: Iran’s insistence on sovereignty over the Strait of Hormuz and Washington’s demands over Tehran’s nuclear program, particularly its stockpile of enriched uranium and enrichment infrastructure.
Netanyahu acknowledged that Israeli planners only fully grasped the scale of the risk posed by Iran’s ability to disrupt shipping through the Strait of Hormuz after the war began.
“It took a while for them to understand how big that risk is, which they understand now,” he said.
The war between Israel, the United States and Iran began on February 28 and formally paused under a ceasefire framework brokered through Pakistani mediation, though negotiations over a broader settlement remain unresolved.
Iran’s throttling of traffic through the strait, through which roughly a fifth of global oil supply normally passes, has driven oil prices and US gasoline prices higher in recent weeks, complicating the political backdrop for Trump.
Netanyahu also said the conflict was “not over” as long as Iran retained highly enriched uranium and active enrichment facilities.
“There’s still nuclear material, enriched uranium, that has to be taken out of Iran,” Netanyahu said. “There are still enrichment sites that have to be dismantled.”
Asked how the uranium should be removed, Netanyahu replied: “You go in, and you take it out.”
Trump says Iran cannot be allowed to obtain a nuclear weapon, while Tehran insists its nuclear program is entirely peaceful and intended for civilian purposes.
The International Atomic Energy Agency has meanwhile repeatedly warned that Iran’s enrichment of uranium to 60% purity—one step from weapons-grade—has “no credible civilian justification.”
Netanyahu said a collapse of the Islamic Republic would likely mean “the end of Hezbollah, the end of Hamas” and probably the Houthis, arguing that Iran’s regional network depends heavily on Tehran’s leadership.
He also said he hoped Israel could eventually reduce its dependence on US military aid, describing it as the right time to begin rethinking the financial component of the US-Israel relationship.
Israel currently receives about $3.8 billion annually in US military assistance under a 10-year agreement signed in 2016.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Sunday it was possible Iran’s leadership could eventually be toppled, though he stopped short of predicting such an outcome
“Is it possible? Yes. Is it guaranteed? No,” Netanyahu said in an interview with CBS’s 60 Minutes aired Sunday.
His remarks came as US President Donald Trump dismissed Iran’s latest response to a US proposal as “totally unacceptable,” while Iranian state media said Tehran rejected what it described as Washington’s “excessive demands.”
Netanyahu acknowledged that Israeli planners only fully grasped the scale of the risk posed by Iran’s ability to disrupt shipping through the Strait of Hormuz after the war began.
Read the full story here.
The CEO of Tehran’s Imam Khomeini Airport City said foreign airlines are in talks to resume flights to Iran after weeks of disruption linked to regional tensions and conflict.
Speaking to ILNA, Ramin Kashef Azar said several foreign carriers had expressed readiness to restart flights to Iran, while domestic airlines were already operating international routes according to schedule.
He added that conditions at Imam Khomeini Airport were currently “normal.”