Iran executed Erfan Shakourzadeh on Monday on accusations of cooperation with the CIA and Mossad, the judiciary’s Mizan news agency reported.
Mizan accused Shakourzadeh of sharing classified scientific information with foreign intelligence services while working with an Iranian scientific organization.
The judiciary-linked outlet claimed he had contacted foreign intelligence services in three stages, two linked to Mossad and one to the CIA.
Ther report did not provide any evidence for the allegations.
Shakourzadeh was arrested by Islamic Revolutionary Guards in 2025 on accusations of “espionage and cooperation with hostile countries” and sentenced to death.