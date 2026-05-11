The United Arab Emirates has carried out military strikes on Iran including an attack on a refinery on Iran’s Lavan Island in the Persian Gulf in early April, The Wall Street Journal reported citing people familiar with the matter.

The attack sparked a large fire and knocked much of its capacity off line for months, prompting Iran to launch a barrage of missile and drone strikes against the UAE and Kuwait in response, the report said.

The US quietly welcomed the participation of the UAE and any other Persian Gulf states that want to join in the fight, one source told the WSJ.