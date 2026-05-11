Pakistan allowed Iranian military aircraft to park on its airfields, potentially shielding them from American airstrikes, while serving as a diplomatic conduit between Tehran and Washington, CBS News reported, citing unnamed US officials.

Iran sent multiple aircraft to Pakistan’s Nur Khan Air Base, including an Iranian Air Force RC-130 reconnaissance and intelligence-gathering aircraft, days after President Donald Trump announced a ceasefire with Iran in early April, the report adding, citing the officials.

A senior Pakistani official rejected the claim, with CBS News quoting the official as saying: “Nur Khan base is right in the heart of (the) city, a large fleet of aircrafts parked there can’t be hidden from [the] public eye.”

Iran also sent civilian aircraft to Afghanistan, though it was not clear if military aircraft were among them, the report said.

CBS News quoted an Afghan civil aviation officer as saying one Mahan Air civilian aircraft had remained in Afghanistan, while Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid denied the presence of any Iranian aircraft in the country.