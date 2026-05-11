The international affairs adviser to Iran’s Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei said US President Donald Trump should not present the ceasefire with Tehran as a victory during his upcoming trip to Beijing.

“Mr. Trump, never think that by exploiting our restraint today, you will enter Beijing triumphantly. First learn the ‘ABC of the new geopolitical order of West Asia,’” Ali Akbar Velayati said in apparent reference to Trump’s expected visit to China for talks with President Xi Jinping.

“We defeated you on the ‘battlefield,’ so never think you will be the winner of diplomacy,” Velayati added.