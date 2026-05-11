Iran is prepared to downblend its highly enriched uranium stockpile to 3.7% and 20% levels but has refused to transfer the material outside the country, Al Jazeera reported, citing an Iranian source.

The source said Washington had demanded access to Iran’s 60%-enriched uranium and pushed for a 20-year halt to enrichment, which Tehran rejected. The source also said Iran was prepared to continue enrichment under International Atomic Energy Agency supervision.

The source added Washington rejected a proposal to pay fines to Iran in exchange for war losses.