Mohammadreza Ashrafi Ghehi, one of the two Iranian officials sanctioned by the US Treasury on Monday, had already been declared dead by both Iran and the Israeli military.

In a press release, the Treasury said Ashrafi Ghehi, identified as the commercial chief of the IRGC’s oil headquarters, was sanctioned along with another official and nine entities “for their roles enabling the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps’ (IRGC) sale and shipment of Iranian oil to the People’s Republic of China.”

The Treasury said Ashrafi Ghehi had “communicated with Haokun Energy regarding unresolved debts owed to the IRGC.”

However, the Israeli military announced in April that Ashrafi Ghehi was killed in an Israeli airstrike in Tehran on April 3. Iranian state media later published photos from his funeral, held on April 10.