US President Donald Trump is increasingly inclined to order a resumption of military operations against Iran in some form because of frustration with Tehran’s conduct in negotiations, Israel's Channel 12 reported citing US officials.

One administration official was quoted as saying, “Trump is going to hit them a bit.”

Another senior official said, “We wanted an agreement, but now everyone understands where this is heading.”

Officials talking to Channel 12 said Trump had hoped to reach a deal but was surprised that Iran was unwilling to meet his demands, bringing the military option back to the forefront.

The report said Vice President JD Vance and envoy Steve Witkoff met Trump today to discuss next steps. Before the meeting, Trump said the ceasefire was “dying.”

The article added that the White House now believes Iran’s response does not allow for the hoped-for progress, and that the aim of renewed military action would be to pressure Tehran into making concessions.