American-German actress of Iranian descent Narges Rashidi won Best Actress at the BAFTA TV Awards for playing Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, a British-Iranian woman who was imprisoned in Iran for six years before her release in 2022.In her speech, Rashidi said her role in Prisoner 951 was “a very emotional role” and “an absolute honor.”She also used her speech to highlight children affected by war. “I was a seven-year-old who survived war, now I stand here incredibly lucky. But so many children in Iran, Gaza, Ukraine, Sudan, may never get that opportunity, that chance.”“The stories we tell matter. It’s time we humanize those who have been dehumanized,” she added.
US President Donald Trump is increasingly inclined to order a resumption of military operations against Iran in some form because of frustration with Tehran’s conduct in negotiations, Israel's Channel 12 reported citing US officials.
One administration official was quoted as saying, “Trump is going to hit them a bit.”
Another senior official said, “We wanted an agreement, but now everyone understands where this is heading.”
Officials talking to Channel 12 said Trump had hoped to reach a deal but was surprised that Iran was unwilling to meet his demands, bringing the military option back to the forefront.
The report said Vice President JD Vance and envoy Steve Witkoff met Trump today to discuss next steps. Before the meeting, Trump said the ceasefire was “dying.”
The article added that the White House now believes Iran’s response does not allow for the hoped-for progress, and that the aim of renewed military action would be to pressure Tehran into making concessions.
Pakistan allowed Iranian military aircraft to park on its airfields, potentially shielding them from American airstrikes, while serving as a diplomatic conduit between Tehran and Washington, CBS News reported, citing unnamed US officials.
Iran sent multiple aircraft to Pakistan’s Nur Khan Air Base, including an Iranian Air Force RC-130 reconnaissance and intelligence-gathering aircraft, days after President Donald Trump announced a ceasefire with Iran in early April, the report adding, citing the officials.
A senior Pakistani official rejected the claim, with CBS News quoting the official as saying: “Nur Khan base is right in the heart of (the) city, a large fleet of aircrafts parked there can’t be hidden from [the] public eye.”
Iran also sent civilian aircraft to Afghanistan, though it was not clear if military aircraft were among them, the report said.
CBS News quoted an Afghan civil aviation officer as saying one Mahan Air civilian aircraft had remained in Afghanistan, while Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid denied the presence of any Iranian aircraft in the country.
A US Navy Ohio-class nuclear-armed submarine arrived in Gibraltar, a British Overseas Territory, on Sunday, the US Navy said in a rare announcement, after US President Donald Trump rejected Iran's proposal.
“The port visit demonstrates U.S. capability, flexibility, and continuing commitment to its NATO allies,” US Sixth Fleet Public Affairs said in a statement on Monday.
“Ohio-class ballistic missile submarines are undetectable launch platforms for submarine-launched ballistic missiles, providing the US with its most survivable leg of the nuclear triad,” it added.
Iran is prepared to downblend its highly enriched uranium stockpile to 3.7% and 20% levels but has refused to transfer the material outside the country, Al Jazeera reported, citing an Iranian source.
The source said Washington had demanded access to Iran’s 60%-enriched uranium and pushed for a 20-year halt to enrichment, which Tehran rejected. The source also said Iran was prepared to continue enrichment under International Atomic Energy Agency supervision.
The source added Washington rejected a proposal to pay fines to Iran in exchange for war losses.
The international affairs adviser to Iran’s Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei said US President Donald Trump should not present the ceasefire with Tehran as a victory during his upcoming trip to Beijing.
“Mr. Trump, never think that by exploiting our restraint today, you will enter Beijing triumphantly. First learn the ‘ABC of the new geopolitical order of West Asia,’” Ali Akbar Velayati said in apparent reference to Trump’s expected visit to China for talks with President Xi Jinping.
“We defeated you on the ‘battlefield,’ so never think you will be the winner of diplomacy,” Velayati added.