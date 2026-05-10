No oil would pass Hormuz if Iran attacked, IRGC official warns
Iran will not allow any oil shipments through the Strait of Hormuz if the Islamic Republic comes under attack, Saeed Siah-Sarani an IRGC Navy commander warned on Sunday.
Iran will not allow any oil shipments through the Strait of Hormuz if the Islamic Republic comes under attack, Saeed Siah-Sarani an IRGC Navy commander warned on Sunday.
Prices for some medicines in Iran have surged by as much as 400% and pharmacies are struggling to supply critical drugs to patients, a pharmacists’ association official said on Sunday.
Mehdi Zahmatkesh, head of the Pharmacists Association in Razavi Khorasan province, told the state news agency IRNA that shortages were affecting medications for cancer, MS, dialysis, transplant, hemophilia, cardiac, respiratory and psychiatric patients.
“We have faced price increases ranging from 20% to 400% for some medicines,” Zahmatkesh said, attributing the worsening crisis to the removal of subsidized foreign currency and damage caused by the recent war.
The remarks add to growing signs of strain in Iran’s healthcare sector, where citizens and pharmacists have increasingly reported difficulties obtaining essential medication.
Pharmacies struggle with unpaid insurance claims
Pharmacies, Zahmatkesh said, were also facing severe liquidity problems because insurance providers had failed to pay outstanding debts worth between 500 billion and four trillion rials (between $283,000 and $2.26 million).
“With the sharp increase in medicine prices and delayed payments from insurers, pharmacies are facing difficulties supplying medicine for hard-to-treat patients,” he said.
Zahmatkesh urged insurance organizations to settle pharmacy claims within the legally mandated 45-day period so pharmacies can maintain enough cash flow to purchase medicine.
The official’s comments came days after Etemad newspaper quoted Iranian Pharmacists Association spokesman Hadi Ahmadi as saying medicine prices had increased between 30% and 300%.
Ahmadi linked the surge to shrinking government resources for subsidies and reduced capacity to support medicine production and imports.
Citizens report worsening shortages
In recent weeks, citizens have sent messages to Iran International describing worsening shortages, steep price increases and growing financial hardship.
“Medicine is impossible to find,” one citizen told Iran International. “After searching through 100 pharmacies, even if we find the drug we need, we have to buy it at full price because insurers haven’t paid pharmacies. It’s a disaster.”
Reports received by Iran International also point to rising shortages of psychiatric medication, with some patients and pharmacy workers saying people have been forced to stop or alter treatment because drugs are unavailable or unaffordable.
The latest complaints come as Iran continues to face high inflation, a weakening currency and deepening economic stagnation that have sharply increased living costs for many households.
Healthcare costs weigh on low-income families
Zahmatkesh called for broader insurance coverage to reduce the burden of healthcare costs on patients, particularly low-income families already struggling with inflation and declining purchasing power.
Despite a 45% increase in the minimum wage this year, according to Etemad, the sharp fall in the value of the rial has made treatment costs increasingly unaffordable for poorer households.
Saudi Aramco reported a rise in first-quarter profit on Sunday that exceeded analysts’ expectations after the Iran war drove up prices for oil and refined fuels, Bloomberg reported.
Adjusted net income rose 26% from a year earlier to nearly 126 billion riyals ($33.6 billion) in the first quarter, the report said, citing a company statement.
Analysts had expected profit of 109 billion riyals, according to the report.
A tanker carrying liquefied natural gas from Qatar transited the Strait of Hormuz in the country’s first apparent export out of the region since the Iran war began, Bloomberg reported on Sunday.
The Al Kharaitiyat loaded at the Ras Laffan export plant earlier this month before exiting the strait, ship-tracking data compiled by Bloomberg showed.
It added that the vessel was in the Gulf of Oman and listed Pakistan as its next destination.
Panama Canal revenues rose as much as 15% after global trade disruption caused by the Iran war diverted more ships to the Central American waterway, the Financial Times reported on Sunday.
Panama Canal CFO Victor Vial told FT that daily transits had risen by as much as 20% since the conflict began in late February.
“Our sales are up, definitely,” Vial said. “We were moving 34 daily transits before the conflict. Now we’re moving an average of 38 and we have days of 40 and 41 transits.”
A bulk carrier sailing 23 nautical miles northeast of Doha was struck by an unidentified projectile on Sunday, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) said.
The impact caused a small fire that was later extinguished, with the vessel’s master reporting no casualties or environmental damage, according to UKMTO.
Authorities are investigating the source of the projectile. UKMTO advised vessels in the area to transit with caution and report any suspicious activity.