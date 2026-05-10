Panama Canal revenues rose as much as 15% after global trade disruption caused by the Iran war diverted more ships to the Central American waterway, the Financial Times reported on Sunday.

Panama Canal CFO Victor Vial told FT that daily transits had risen by as much as 20% since the conflict began in late February.

“Our sales are up, definitely,” Vial said. “We were moving 34 daily transits before the conflict. Now we’re moving an average of 38 and we have days of 40 and 41 transits.”