A tanker carrying liquefied natural gas from Qatar transited the Strait of Hormuz in the country’s first apparent export out of the region since the Iran war began, Bloomberg reported on Sunday.

The Al Kharaitiyat loaded at the Ras Laffan export plant earlier this month before exiting the strait, ship-tracking data compiled by Bloomberg showed.

It added that the vessel was in the Gulf of Oman and listed Pakistan as its next destination.