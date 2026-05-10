A bulk carrier sailing 23 nautical miles northeast of Doha was struck by an unidentified projectile on Sunday, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) said.

The impact caused a small fire that was later extinguished, with the vessel’s master reporting no casualties or environmental damage, according to UKMTO.

Authorities are investigating the source of the projectile. UKMTO advised vessels in the area to transit with caution and report any suspicious activity.