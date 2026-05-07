US President Donald Trump praised retired Army intelligence officer Chuck DeVore after the analyst questioned whether Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps would abide by a potential agreement with Washington.

“Chuck Devore, Army Intelligence, was fantastic tonight on Jesse Watters. Thank you Chuck!!!” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

DeVore said on Fox the key issue is whether the Iranian government is unified and whether all factions, including the IRGC and Basij, would follow any negotiated settlement. He added that President Donald Trump is maintaining significant military firepower in the region as a deterrent.