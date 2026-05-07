France released footage showing the aircraft carrier Charles de Gaulle transiting the Suez Canal as part of preparations linked to a potential international mission aimed at securing shipping through the Strait of Hormuz.

The French Armed Forces said the carrier strike group, accompanied by Italian and Dutch warships, is heading toward the southern Red Sea amid ongoing tensions over maritime security in the region.

France and Britain have been discussing a multinational proposal intended to support safe transit through the strategic waterway once conditions stabilize.